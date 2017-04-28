Chicago Humanities Fest, Zombie Pub Crawl, and more things to do in Chicago this weekend
Kimberly Drew, the social media manager for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, discusses curating art in a digital world during the Chicago Humanities Fest. There's plenty to do this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|RoxLo
|1,523,536
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|20 min
|Dr Guru
|240,403
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|43 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2,473
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|10,598
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|3 hr
|honeymylove
|3,125
|Obumbler Back To Community Organizing
|8 hr
|John Bearden
|7
|Cruel or Funny Pranks
|10 hr
|AzzHoles
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC