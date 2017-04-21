Chance the Rapper named one of Time's 100 most influential people of 2017, and other Chicago news
Chance the Rapper has been named as one of the most 100 influential people in the world by Time m agazine . Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein, President Donald Trump, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, actor Riz Ahmed, actress Emma Stone, and basketball legend LeBron James are some of the other influencers to make the 2017 list.
