After violent weekend, Chicago nearing 1,000 gunshot victims this year

The number of people shot in Chicago this year is nearing 1,000 after a violent weekend left seven dead and 31 others wounded, according to data kept by the Tribune. As of Monday morning, at least 992 people had been shot in Chicago this year.

