Adventure Stage Chicago's Young Playwright for Change Finalist...
Adventure Stage Chicago , the participatory arts program of Northwestern Settlement , announces Midwest regional finalist Fletcher Fraher's The Principle as the national winner of the 4th Annual Young Playwrights for Change competition, presented by Theatre for Young Audiences/USA and the American Alliance for Theatre and Education . This year's theme was, "Empathy in Action: Combating Bullying," and Adventure Stage Chicago again served as regional host, inviting middle-school playwrights to take part in theatre and playwriting workshops and submit 10-minute plays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|1,522,881
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|15 min
|Dr Guru
|240,367
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|Resist
|105,136
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|honeymylove
|2,466
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|_Zoey_
|10,592
|Look at Minn. Maine & Michigan.
|6 hr
|Hate Apathy
|16
|Ultra Foods in Crestwood offers array of prepar... (Jun '12)
|13 hr
|Shamrock
|33
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC