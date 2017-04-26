Adventure Stage Chicago's Young Playw...

Adventure Stage Chicago's Young Playwright for Change Finalist...

Adventure Stage Chicago , the participatory arts program of Northwestern Settlement , announces Midwest regional finalist Fletcher Fraher's The Principle as the national winner of the 4th Annual Young Playwrights for Change competition, presented by Theatre for Young Audiences/USA and the American Alliance for Theatre and Education . This year's theme was, "Empathy in Action: Combating Bullying," and Adventure Stage Chicago again served as regional host, inviting middle-school playwrights to take part in theatre and playwriting workshops and submit 10-minute plays.

