50 Chicago Artists Who Changed Popular Music - House Music
House is a music of defiant celebration and unquestioning acceptance, and it is pure Chicago. Though it's one of those historical footnotes people will forever debate, many believe its very name comes from this city - specifically from the Warehouse, the relatively small and unassuming club in the West Loop where Frankie Knuckles and others gave birth to the genre in the late '70s and early '80s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEZ-FM Chicago.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Realtime
|1,521,731
|Obumbler Back To Community Organizing
|1 hr
|ABANDON OBUMBLER
|5
|Scary Obituary
|1 hr
|The Shadow
|10
|My heart is open for a real man~
|1 hr
|SpreadUrThighs
|9
|Look at Minn. Maine & Michigan.
|1 hr
|Outlaw-HALAL Foods
|12
|I think she is pissed. From a few years ago.
|1 hr
|SENIORS READ-THIS
|5
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|10,574
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC