$3M award in suit against drug compan...

$3M award in suit against drug company over mana s suicide

A suburban Chicago woman has been awarded $3 million in a lawsuit against a pharmaceutical company she blamed for her husband's suicide. Wendy Dolin's husband, Stewart, stepped in front of a Chicago Transit Authority train on July 15, 2010.

