3 inmates charged with beating Cook County Jail officers
Three prisoners held in connection with shootings have been charged in the beating of two Cook County sheriff's officers seriously injured Wednesday night in the maximum security section of the County Jail, according to the sheriff's office. David Bush, 19, Taiwan McNeal, 20 and Terrence Lynom, 20, each face attempted murder, aggravated battery to a law-enforcement officer, aggravated battery and mob action charges, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
