3 inmates charged with beating Cook C...

3 inmates charged with beating Cook County Jail officers

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Three prisoners held in connection with shootings have been charged in the beating of two Cook County sheriff's officers seriously injured Wednesday night in the maximum security section of the County Jail, according to the sheriff's office. David Bush, 19, Taiwan McNeal, 20 and Terrence Lynom, 20, each face attempted murder, aggravated battery to a law-enforcement officer, aggravated battery and mob action charges, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min RoxLo 1,523,996
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 27 min Jacques Ottawa 240,413
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 4 hr CrunchyBacon 105,141
A Little Ditty 11 hr Longfellow 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 12 hr TRD 71,285
A few ITEMS of interest. 14 hr Jocularity is Best 2
Look at Minn. Maine & Michigan. 14 hr EAT PORK 18
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Cook County was issued at April 29 at 8:04PM CDT

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,387 • Total comments across all topics: 280,655,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC