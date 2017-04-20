2017 Chicago SummerDance Lineup Announced
The largest annual outdoor live music and dancing series in the United States, the 21st Annual Chicago SummerDance invites dancers of all abilities to flock to the Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park and Chicago Park District locations throughout the city. SummerDance is the city's premier dance festival, bringing communities together in a unique, urban dance space all summer long.
