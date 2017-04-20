2017 Chicago SummerDance Lineup Annou...

2017 Chicago SummerDance Lineup Announced

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The largest annual outdoor live music and dancing series in the United States, the 21st Annual Chicago SummerDance invites dancers of all abilities to flock to the Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park and Chicago Park District locations throughout the city. SummerDance is the city's premier dance festival, bringing communities together in a unique, urban dance space all summer long.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Teaman 1,523,268
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 43 min Elizabeth Taylor 240,377
Cruel or Funny Pranks 1 hr AzzHoles 2
I think she is pissed. From a few years ago. 1 hr AllPoliticiansLIE 10
Scary Obituary 2 hr Shadow Blast 15
Look at Minn. Maine & Michigan. 2 hr The White Meat 17
A few ITEMS of interest. 2 hr Jocularity is Best 1
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,034 • Total comments across all topics: 280,623,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC