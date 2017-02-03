You Can Still Rally In Chicago Agains...

You Can Still Rally In Chicago Against The Dakota Access Pipeline

There are 1 comment on the Chicagoist story from 16 hrs ago, titled You Can Still Rally In Chicago Against The Dakota Access Pipeline. In it, Chicagoist reports that:

The struggle to protect native land in Standing Rock from the creation of the Dakota Access Pipeline, and the #NoDAPL movement that has grown up around it in the past year, is forging on - even in the face of the Trump administration's growing efforts to make the pipeline a reality. Chicagoans can still show their solidarity with the so-called water protectors and other protesters fighting in Standing Rock, North Dakota and elsewhere this Saturday.

former democrat

Nashua, NH

#1 3 hrs ago
But I would rather protest against n word fools with guns shooting killing and wounding other n word fools on the south side. say what's that death toll up to so far this year?

Bet you can waste mo fools than you did last year. gots to keep them black funeral directors and grave diggers busy, good for the local economy.
only jobs that are increasing in Chicago ha ha ha them and ammo shops.

oh and those special folks what serve up them funeral lunches and those great jello deserts and cakes Hummmm Hummmm.

Protest them way too many fat lazy n word welfare ho's slumming it up on the tax payers dime when they should be out earning a living raising all them n word kids with no n word father in the house.

So many local issue that should be and could be protested in the sewer aka the south side

protest the staggering tax burden the corrupt greedy democrats dump on working folks.

Chicago is modern day amos and andy show in real life and " lighting" is getting his own library
on the south side.

cant wait to see the n word fools looting the place taking all them books with pictures in them .

leave the DOA n word bodies on the steps of his library

yo lighting "what ye sow so shall ye reap"

and the south side of Chicago is your legacy

you own all them Dead black kids.

