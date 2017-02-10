Woman in 'very critical' condition following Horner Park police shooting
A woman was taken to a hospital in "very critical'' condition after she was shot by a Chicago police officer in the Horner Park neighborhood on the North Side Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|moshx
|1,492,220
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|15 min
|tuffet
|237,859
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|48 min
|Papoose
|104,906
|Meryl Streep is a worthless know nothing bitch.
|1 hr
|Chicagoan by Birth
|14
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,266
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|63,187
|Rob Stewart will be missed a tribute
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC