Woman Fatally Shot by Chicago Police Identified
Authorities have identified the woman fatally shot by Chicago police on the city's North Side Friday night after officers said she threatened them with a knife. NBC 5's Ash-har Quraishi reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,492,580
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|22 min
|JRB
|238,012
|black history month
|1 hr
|STAR PIG WRAP
|3
|I heard that Sen. Schumer....
|1 hr
|Has A Vagina
|2
|The old man had the correct response.
|1 hr
|SmarterThanGreenies
|1
|Are democrats destroyed?
|2 hr
|Dixiecrat
|302
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|TRD
|71,362
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|4 hr
|Maverick 808
|104,925
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC