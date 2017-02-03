Wisch List: Short month, long on fun in Chicago
Punxsutawney Phil tells us we're going to have six more weeks of winter, which can't be considered a huge shock because we're yet to experience one true blizzard. Although, knowing Chicago, that probably will show up on baseball's Opening Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|Duh
|236,911
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|USAsince1680
|1,490,493
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|23 min
|RACE
|104,871
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|Well Well
|10,208
|Why Chicago's Crime Problem Is Growingby John R...
|2 hr
|RWPorter
|41
|Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor...
|3 hr
|Save Us From Trump
|2
|Word (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|RACE
|6,878
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC