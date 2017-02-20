Winnetka police: New Trier High School employee charged with stealing at least $10,000
An activities assistant at New Trier High School has been charged with theft, official misconduct and unlawful use of an account number following an investigation by school officials and police, according to the Winnetka Police Department. Jeanine M. Brooks, 36, of the 8500 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue in Chicago, was charged as a result of "potential fraudulent activity" discovered by New Trier officials who subsequently notified the Winnetka police, according to a press release issued Monday by police.
