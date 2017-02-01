Willis Tower in Chicago prepares for a $500M face lift
Chicago's famed Willis Tower skyscraper is preparing for a $500 million face lift under an ambitious plan supported by Mayor Rahm Emanuel. The renovations call for six levels of entertainment, restaurant and retail space that could become an attraction for the building's thousands of employees and the 1.7 million annual visitors drawn to its SkyDeck Chicago observation deck on the 103rd floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,488,944
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|tuffet
|236,237
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|21 min
|SweLL GirL
|10,172
|Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo...
|40 min
|Go Trump
|1
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|1 hr
|TRUMP the CLOWN
|4
|I am sorry President Trump for my fellow Democr...
|1 hr
|telling it straight
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Ize Found
|71,336
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|_Susan_
|104,845
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC