Willis Tower in Chicago prepares for a $500M face lift

Chicago's famed Willis Tower skyscraper is preparing for a $500 million face lift under an ambitious plan supported by Mayor Rahm Emanuel. The renovations call for six levels of entertainment, restaurant and retail space that could become an attraction for the building's thousands of employees and the 1.7 million annual visitors drawn to its SkyDeck Chicago observation deck on the 103rd floor.

