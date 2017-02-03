Why Chicago's Crime Problem Is Growingby John R. Lott Jr.Last week,...
There are 8 comments on the National Review Online story from 14 hrs ago, titled Why Chicago's Crime Problem Is Growingby John R. Lott Jr.Last week,.... In it, National Review Online reports that:
Bad police policies pushed by Democratic politicians, not a lack of gun-control laws, are the reason for Chicago's growing violence. ast week, President Donald Trump again expressed concern that the violence in Chicago was "totally out of control."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at National Review Online.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
blacks slaughter blacks including babies and young children in Chicago and other American cities.
did anyone notice or even care that this shooting killing wounding people doesn't happen in other ethnic communities?
look at Detroit Baltimore Oakland that's the future of Chicago unless you get control of the hood.
sure every one has rights except the DOA black kids they had no rights.
Blacks should have stood up 30 years ago forced the violence to end.
but the profiles in courage had no courage or clothes.
the ignorant racist community organizer you elected and sent to washington for 8 long years should have and could have sent one or both of his racist attorney generals to Chicago to investigate the deaths of the blacks at the hands of blacks.
the organizer could have used the power of the office to encourage companies to open facilities in the hood reduce the 35 % unemployment but alas and alack 8 years lost and 5,000 mo dead black children in just Chicago not counting other American cities.
so what exactly do other ethnic communities in Chicago know that blacks do not know?
must be some secret
|
#2 6 hrs ago
<< Bad police policies pushed by Democratic politicians, not a lack of gun-control laws, are the reason for Chicago's growing violence. ast week, President Donald Trump again expressed concern that the violence in Chicago was "totally out of control." >>
Enough already of this racist right wing extremist propaganda about Chicago. Were it true, someone would have documented its veracity by now. The attribution kills two birds with one stone -- it's both racist and fodder for the gun proliferation people -- and it attempts to proselytize the misleading myth that Democrats are to blame and that Republicans are the only fix for Chicago's crime problem. By extrapolation, it appears to argue that Democrats are to blame for all problems everywhere and that Republicans are the only hope for America's future.
I challenge anyone who may choose to promote this propaganda to cite at least one credible reference to facts that support its untenable conclusion. It's easy to point fingers, but truth is backed by fact, not mere attribution.
|
#3 6 hrs ago
Democrats are to blame, sweet cakes. That's why they govern nothing and will remain the minority party for decades.
|
#4 5 hrs ago
blacks are the problem everywhere they live, not just chimpcago
|
#6 2 hrs ago
Rolla Rolla Rolla ,
Someone schit on my victrola,
Piss and corruption
Mucus and snot
40,000 assholes tied in a knot,
Rah rah lizard shyt
A girl making love with Joe Poole
Felt his passion grow suddenly cool.
But no lack of affection
Reduced his erection--
But his zipper had closed on his tool.
The cock of a fellow named Randall
Shot sparks like a big Roman candle.
He was much in demand
For the colors were grand,
But the girls found him to hot to handle.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/MOKi5YeNtRI
|
#7 1 hr ago
SO Called chicago police they are a joke.
|
#8 1 hr ago
SO Called white people is the problem too.
|
#11 36 min ago
It is no secret.Employers know that the hood is the hood.
Employers are NOT going to locate in a black ghetto like Chicago. Lousy, undependable labor is all that you get there. Employers want good, dependable labor. So they go to the rural south and hire poor white people.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|No Surprize
|1,489,909
|Chicago Loop Synagogue vandalized with swastikas
|2 min
|Trump is Winning
|1
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|5 min
|They cannot kill ...
|10,193
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|9 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2,942
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|23 min
|Scrutiny
|236,674
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|45 min
|Ize Found
|71,346
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|52 min
|TRUMP NOWHERE MAN
|63,129
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|Well Well
|104,864
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC