What Makes Chicago's Dating Scene Dis...

What Makes Chicago's Dating Scene Distinct?

There are 1 comment on the WBEZ-FM Chicago story from 22 hrs ago, titled What Makes Chicago's Dating Scene Distinct?. In it, WBEZ-FM Chicago reports that:

Chicago is not normally a city associated with romance. We are the people of big shoulders, not fluttering hearts.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBEZ-FM Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
lol

East Aurora, NY

#1 2 hrs ago
....bullet wounds?...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Yeah 1,493,127
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Jacques in Ottawa 238,184
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 9 min RACE 104,931
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 10 min GEORGIA 2,448
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 13 min GEORGIA 3,589
last post wins! (Dec '10) 29 min They cannot kill ... 2,958
last post wins! (Apr '13) 30 min They cannot kill ... 2,276
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,844 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC