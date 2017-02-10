Waukegan man charged with firing gun ...

Waukegan man charged with firing gun on expressway

There are 1 comment on the Daily Herald story from 21 hrs ago, titled Waukegan man charged with firing gun on expressway. In it, Daily Herald reports that:

A Waukegan man has been charged with firing a gun in the air while driving down the Kennedy Expressway with children in the vehicle during rush hour Thursday evening in Chicago, state police said in a news release Saturday. Dedmon A. Criss, 27, was charged with felony reckless discharge of a firearm, with unlawful use of a weapon without a valid Firearm Owner's ID card and with child endangerment.

former democrat

Nashua, NH

#1 18 hrs ago
oh come on man when ever there is a crime in the hood or your crib

ya gotta call that ignorant racist 2nd string bench warming black fool pretend quarter back from the san Francisco losers or your local black lies matter fools they will get to the bottom of it.

if you cant reach them folks you can always reach out to the naacp, congressional n word caucus fools or any civil rights icons or you local race pimp Jessie fillmypocketsfirst Jackson
they too will ignore you but mug for the TV cameras with hands out for donations

Guess you blacks in chicago will have to trust republicans to fix the problems in da ,, hood cause your own professional race pimps, and the democrats, the injustice department headed by racist black attorneys even your racist community organizers have ignored you for 50 years.

bet you long for the days when amos and andy problems were the worst you had to face

that was before the democrats enslaved the community with welfare the modern salvery
