Waukegan man charged with firing gun on expressway

A Waukegan man has been charged with firing a gun in the air while driving down the Kennedy Expressway with children in the vehicle during rush hour Thursday evening in Chicago, state police said in a news release Saturday. Dedmon A. Criss, 27, was charged with felony reckless discharge of a firearm, with unlawful use of a weapon without a valid Firearm Owner's ID card and with child endangerment.

