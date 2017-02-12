Watch 'Big Bang Theory' star Johnny Galecki perform at Rockit

"The Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki returned to the Chicago area Friday to sing at Rockit Bar and Grill in River North. Galecki, who spent part of his childhood in Oak Park; musician Mac Hanson, whose brothers formed the Hanson band; singer Naomi Robin and Badflower frontman Josh Katz performed at the Rockit after-party for Badflower's show at the House of Blues.

