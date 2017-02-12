Watch 'Big Bang Theory' star Johnny G...

Watch 'Big Bang Theory' star Johnny Galecki perform at Rockit

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

"The Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki returned to the Chicago area Friday to sing at Rockit Bar and Grill in River North. Galecki, who spent part of his childhood in Oak Park; musician Mac Hanson, whose brothers formed the Hanson band; singer Naomi Robin and Badflower frontman Josh Katz performed at the Rockit after-party for Badflower's show at the House of Blues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Copout 1,492,936
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 8 min Jacques le plus l... 238,142
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 32 min OzRitz 63,232
Jonny's Towing is Chicagoland's Most Crooked Co... 4 hr All In 10
How did 3 muslim spies get this high up? 4 hr All In 2
Chicago has the Worst Women (Jun '16) 4 hr All In 109
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 5 hr _Zoey_ 10,272
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,257 • Total comments across all topics: 278,811,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC