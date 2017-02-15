Video captured shooting that killed Chicago toddler
There are 1 comment on the The Honolulu Advertiser story from 3 hrs ago, titled Video captured shooting that killed Chicago toddler.
Chicago police stand near where a toddler and a man were fatally shot and a woman was wounded in the 2300 block of south Kenneth Ave in the Lawndale neighborhood Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. CHICAGO>> Police are examining dramatic video that captured a shooting that killed a toddler and a man authorities say was the intended target.

#1 1 hr ago
yea its ok black lies don't matter to blacks in Chicago.
750 DOA's last year, 4,900 DOA blacks killed by blacks while lighting was in Washington and lighting supported the black lies fools.
so hey next little n word kid gets shot ya all call the black lies matter or that goofy 2nd string worthless quarter back on the san Francisco losers he will do nothing may take a knee but he wont do anything cause he is a san Francisco puss.
lets hope we break last years doa's total in chicago
