Trumpeter Darren Johnston's affinity for the Chicago...
Superb Bay Area trumpeter Darren Johnston has been a regular visitor to Chicago for nearly a decade, and over that time he's fortified his connection to the local improvised music scene. Last year he dropped three recordings, two of them featuring Chicagoans.
