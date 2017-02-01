Trumpeter Darren Johnston's affinity ...

Trumpeter Darren Johnston's affinity for the Chicago...

Superb Bay Area trumpeter Darren Johnston has been a regular visitor to Chicago for nearly a decade, and over that time he's fortified his connection to the local improvised music scene. Last year he dropped three recordings, two of them featuring Chicagoans.

