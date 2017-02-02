Trump says meeting with Chicago gang ...

Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders would be a 'great idea,' and other news

There are 1 comment on the Chicago Reader story from 9 hrs ago, titled Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders would be a 'great idea,' and other news. In it, Chicago Reader reports that:

President Donald Trump is talking about Chicago again, calling the gun violence problems "totally out of control" and indicating that directly working and meeting with gang leaders is a "great idea." Speaking at an Black History Month listening session Wednesday, he said that if city officials can't stop the shootings, "we're going to solve the problem for them."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chicago Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Go Trump

Charlottesville, VA

#1 40 min ago
Send in the military! Drone strikes on the gangs! Make Chicago great again!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,488,944
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min tuffet 236,237
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 21 min SweLL GirL 10,172
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... 1 hr TRUMP the CLOWN 4
I am sorry President Trump for my fellow Democr... 1 hr telling it straight 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr Ize Found 71,336
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 2 hr _Susan_ 104,845
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,050 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC