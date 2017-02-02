There are on the Chicago Reader story from 9 hrs ago, titled Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders would be a 'great idea,' and other news. In it, Chicago Reader reports that:

President Donald Trump is talking about Chicago again, calling the gun violence problems "totally out of control" and indicating that directly working and meeting with gang leaders is a "great idea." Speaking at an Black History Month listening session Wednesday, he said that if city officials can't stop the shootings, "we're going to solve the problem for them."

