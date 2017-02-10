Trump protesters gather for a mass mooninga in Chicago: a This is what Democracy looks like!a
Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters in Chicago gathered at the Trump International Hotel & Tower over the weekend for a "mass mooning." A comedy group called S#!tshow organized hundreds of people who were willing to arrive Sunday at "the crack of 4 o'clock" along the Chicago River to create a phalanx of exposed rear ends.
