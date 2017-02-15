Toledo Zoo polar bear is moved to Chi...

Toledo Zoo polar bear is moved to Chicago

One of the Toledo Zoo's adult polar bears has moved to the Chicago area to be paired with a new mate. Nan, a 21-year-old female, lived in the Glass City for 16 years until she was moved Feb. 1 to the Brookfield Zoo.

