Toledo Zoo polar bear is moved to Chicago
One of the Toledo Zoo's adult polar bears has moved to the Chicago area to be paired with a new mate. Nan, a 21-year-old female, lived in the Glass City for 16 years until she was moved Feb. 1 to the Brookfield Zoo.
