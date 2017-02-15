Toddler and man killed, woman wounded...

Toddler and man killed, woman wounded in North Lawndale shooting

Three children were shot in Chicago in less than three days - two fatally - with the third still in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her head. None was old enough to attend high school.

