Toddler and man killed, woman wounded in North Lawndale shooting
Three children were shot in Chicago in less than three days - two fatally - with the third still in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her head. None was old enough to attend high school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,494,712
|Jonny's Towing is Chicagoland's Most Crooked Co...
|15 min
|Activist
|11
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 min
|Into The Night
|63,264
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|17 min
|JRB
|236,925
|Chicago has the Worst Women (Jun '16)
|25 min
|Activist
|111
|Are democrats destroyed?
|29 min
|Activist
|309
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,297
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC