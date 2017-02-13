Thodos Dance Chicago Celebrates 25th Anniversary, 3/11
Thodos Dance Chicago celebrates 25 years of artistry and innovation with FULL CIRCLE , TDC's final performance as an ensemble-based company, on March 11 at the Auditorium Theatre. "We are thrilled to welcome back Thodos Dance Chicago and are honored that they have selected our National Historic Landmark stage for their final performance as an ensemble company," says Tania Castroverde Moskalenko , Auditorium Theatre CEO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|ester povington
|1,493,739
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|25 min
|loose cannon
|237,862
|Donald Trump protesters gather for 'mass moonin...
|38 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|10
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|39 min
|CrunchyBacon
|104,947
|Girls, 11 and 12, fight for lives after being s...
|2 hr
|former democrat
|2
|Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump...
|2 hr
|former democrat
|1
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|3 hr
|2twisted
|10,281
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC