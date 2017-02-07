This Old-School Russian Sauna & Bathh...

This Old-School Russian Sauna & Bathhouse Is For Sale In Chicago

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Chicagoist

One of Chicago's few classic Russian saunas is up for sale on the Northwest Side, promising potential buyers a profitable business, plus its accompanying real estate, for $2.1 million. Chicago Sweatlodge is a Portage Park institution in the style of old-school Russian bathhouses, where male patrons can lounge around the sauna wrapped in towels and enjoy food and drink in the building's restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Yeah 1,490,705
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 min Zippohead 237,305
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 7 min Well Well 10,240
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr carmino seranni 63,160
News Why Chicago's Crime Problem Is Growingby John R... 4 hr Doll9353 74
News Chicago Immigrant-Rights Groups Slam Trump's 'R... 5 hr Dah 90
News South Loop Dog Owners Target Poop Scofflaws (Mar '10) 8 hr Lazy Phart 8
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,690 • Total comments across all topics: 278,667,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC