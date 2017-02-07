This Old-School Russian Sauna & Bathhouse Is For Sale In Chicago
One of Chicago's few classic Russian saunas is up for sale on the Northwest Side, promising potential buyers a profitable business, plus its accompanying real estate, for $2.1 million. Chicago Sweatlodge is a Portage Park institution in the style of old-school Russian bathhouses, where male patrons can lounge around the sauna wrapped in towels and enjoy food and drink in the building's restaurant.
