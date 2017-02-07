This Old-School Russian Sauna & Bathhouse Is For Sale In Chicago

One of Chicago's few classic Russian saunas is up for sale on the Northwest Side, promising potential buyers a profitable business, plus its accompanying real estate, for $2.1 million. Chicago Sweatlodge is a Portage Park institution in the style of old-school Russian bathhouses, where male patrons can lounge around the sauna wrapped in towels and enjoy food and drink in the building's restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.