The guilt of record warmth in Chicago - climate change?
In a plaza near NBC Tower, the 33-year-old, of the Austin neighborhood, ate a burrito bowl between doctors' appointments, watching as 20-month-old daughter Sophiya ran about without a coat. Massey said she's fearful of what the record-breaking warmth means for the future, even if it makes for a more pleasant February day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|Maverick 808
|237,498
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|No Surprize
|1,496,971
|wheres my house keeper?
|14 min
|john
|7
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|44 min
|CrunchyBacon
|104,994
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|honeymylove
|2,297
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Julia
|63,296
|Joshua James, Shawn Mullins, Murder Mystery and...
|2 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC