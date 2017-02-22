The guilt of record warmth in Chicago...

The guilt of record warmth in Chicago - climate change?

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

In a plaza near NBC Tower, the 33-year-old, of the Austin neighborhood, ate a burrito bowl between doctors' appointments, watching as 20-month-old daughter Sophiya ran about without a coat. Massey said she's fearful of what the record-breaking warmth means for the future, even if it makes for a more pleasant February day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min Maverick 808 237,498
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min No Surprize 1,496,971
wheres my house keeper? 14 min john 7
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 44 min CrunchyBacon 104,994
last post wins! (Apr '13) 1 hr honeymylove 2,297
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Julia 63,296
News Joshua James, Shawn Mullins, Murder Mystery and... 2 hr Trump is the man 1
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC