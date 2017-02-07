The 5th Ward's Leslie Hairston: Chica...

The 5th Ward's Leslie Hairston: Chicago's Most Auto-centric Alderman?

Read more: Streets Blog Chicago

It was no surprise that read that 5th Ward alderman Leslie Hairston is opposed to the Obama Foundation's proposal to pedestrianize streets in Jackson Park near the future presidential library site. After all, she's shown time and time again that she prioritizes easy driving above all other transportation modes.

