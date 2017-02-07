The 5th Ward's Leslie Hairston: Chicago's Most Auto-centric Alderman?
It was no surprise that read that 5th Ward alderman Leslie Hairston is opposed to the Obama Foundation's proposal to pedestrianize streets in Jackson Park near the future presidential library site. After all, she's shown time and time again that she prioritizes easy driving above all other transportation modes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Streets Blog Chicago.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|Coffee Party
|237,386
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|McDonalds
|1,490,935
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|_Susan_
|104,890
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|10,245
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|Concerned_American
|2,952
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|Concerned_American
|2,262
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|OzRitz
|63,161
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC