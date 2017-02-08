Target to Open New Store on Chicago's North Side
Target has announced plans to build a new "flexible-format" store expected to open this fall in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. The new location, set to be built at 3300 N. Ashland Ave., will be the chain's eighth flexible-format store in the Chicago area.
