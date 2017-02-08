Target to Open New Store on Chicago's...

Target to Open New Store on Chicago's North Side

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NBC Chicago

Target has announced plans to build a new "flexible-format" store expected to open this fall in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. The new location, set to be built at 3300 N. Ashland Ave., will be the chain's eighth flexible-format store in the Chicago area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Realtime 1,491,458
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 min Dr Guru 237,508
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 1 hr RACE 104,898
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr RACE 10,252
Ladies, dress for a Night out on the Town 2 hr linda35ny 1
You can smell great even if you don't buy Ivank... 2 hr linda35ny 1
black history month again 3 hr They cannot kill ... 2
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,743 • Total comments across all topics: 278,705,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC