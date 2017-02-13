SWAT incident near Buckingham Fountai...

SWAT incident near Buckingham Fountain ends peacefully

6 hrs ago

An incident on Lake Shore Drive Sunday night has ended peacefully after a SWAT team was called to the area near Buckingham Fountain. The SWAT team was sent about 5 p.m. to the 500 block of South Lake Shore Drive for a hostage, barricade or terrorism incident, according to Chicago Police.

