Suspect in death of popular Mag Mile drink server appears in court

A Chicago man suspected of knocking out a Mag Mile drink server in a downtown street minutes before a cab driver accidentally ran over and killed the unconscious man nearly a year ago is back in Illinois after being extradited from Minnesota following a recent arrest there. Before a Cook County judge on Friday, prosecutors formally executed the arrest warrant for aggravated battery against Marcus Moore, who authorities believe was the person captured on surveillance videos punching Marques Gaines outside a 7-Eleven store near the corner of State and Hubbard streets early on the morning of Feb. 7, 2016.

