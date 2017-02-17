Suspect Charged in Shooting That Killed 2, Including Toddler
Regina Waldroup reports. A suspect has been charged in the shooting that killed two people, including a 2-year-old boy, and wounded a pregnant woman on Chicago's West Side, authorities announced Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Manchurian Candidate
|1,496,378
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|59 min
|2twisted
|10,331
|The Mexicans stay home
|2 hr
|Wets on strike
|21
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|District 1
|237,187
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|10 hr
|honeymylove
|2,455
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|12 hr
|GEORGIA
|3,593
|Word (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|PEllen
|6,890
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC