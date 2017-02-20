Sleep In to Benefit 13 Youth Homeless Agencies at Chicago's South Loop
Chicago's youth-serving homeless agencies, shelters and drop-in centers will benefit from the Out in the Open Sleep In Friday night, Feb. 24 in Chicago's South Loop. Thirteen non-profits will come together for a night of advocacy and fundraising at 2nd Presbyterian Church, 1936 S. Michigan Avenue.
