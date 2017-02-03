Six New Weekend Brunches To Try in Ch...

Six New Weekend Brunches To Try in Chicago

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Eater

The Budlong launches brunch in Lincoln Park on Saturday - and yes, hot chicken is involved. The menu includes French toast biscuits and chicken tenders and waffles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 min enjoy 236,593
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Duh 1,489,670
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 52 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,121
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 2 hr Go Blue Forever 104,860
Kittens, apple pie, bible verses, Boy Scouts (Jul '09) 2 hr Luckys mom Beffy 8,599
Black Family Revival 2 hr Stay Thirsty _2017 3
News February a short month, yet long on fun in Chicago 4 hr former democrat 1
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,148 • Total comments across all topics: 278,557,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC