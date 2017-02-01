ShowYouSuck builds on his omnivorous hip-hop with a free-form TV show
Few grassroots Chicago hip-hop artists play as well with others as Clinton Sandifer, aka ShowYouSuck . His collaborations tend to turn into friendships, and those friendships lead to new collaborations - not just in hip-hop but also in punk, pop, indie rock, experimental R&B, electronic music, and even stand-up comedy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,488,944
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|tuffet
|236,237
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|21 min
|SweLL GirL
|10,172
|Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo...
|40 min
|Go Trump
|1
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|1 hr
|TRUMP the CLOWN
|4
|I am sorry President Trump for my fellow Democr...
|1 hr
|telling it straight
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Ize Found
|71,336
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|_Susan_
|104,845
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC