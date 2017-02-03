ShawChicago Theater Presents G. Berna...

ShawChicago Theater Presents G. Bernard Shaw's Heartbreak House

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

ShawChicago concludes its 2016/17 season, Dysfunctional Family Fun, with George Bernard Shaw 's World War I dramedy Heartbreak House . In a Chekovian Fantasia style, Shaw presents a caricature of the 1910s British upper class obsession with propriety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Guest 1,489,864
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min STAR WARS 236,671
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 8 min TRD 71,345
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 10 min Well Well 104,864
News Why Chicago's Crime Problem Is Growingby John R... 32 min Sergio Lamass 5
Remember when Trump ran and lost? Neither do I. 38 min RahRahLizardShyt 4
News You Can Still Rally In Chicago Against The Dako... 43 min RahRahLizardShyt 4
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,931 • Total comments across all topics: 278,576,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC