Rock-Wielding Vandal Smashes Shop Win...

Rock-Wielding Vandal Smashes Shop Windows in Chicago

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NBC Chicago

At least seven businesses have been hit, owners and police confirm, the most recent one happening Thursday morning - most of them in the Lincoln Park and Old Town neighborhoods over the past month. True says this is the second time this week her business, in the 1300 block of North Wells Street, has been vandalized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Realtime 1,489,182
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 3 min Rose of Tralee 104,847
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 min OzRitz 63,078
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 7 min GEORGIA 3,574
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 32 min Jacques deep in snow 236,382
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 58 min RACE 2,424
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr RACE 10,181
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,245 • Total comments across all topics: 278,521,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC