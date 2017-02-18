Record-breaking temperatures Saturday...

Record-breaking temperatures Saturday draw Chicagoans outdoors

1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

The 70-degree temperature Saturday didn't merely beat the previous record for warmest Feb. 18, it shattered the 1981 record of 62 degrees - without even breaking a sweat. Across the city, the sporty ran, biked and rollerbladed while shopping fanatics flooded Michigan Avenue and foodies returned to summer seating at the city's sidewalk cafes.

