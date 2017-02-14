Rahm reportedly met with Jared Kushner and Jeff Sessions in D.C., and other Chicago news
Mayor Rahm Emanuel was in Washington, D.C., Monday to meet with attorney general Jeff Sessions and President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, according to the Tribune . Even though Emanuel wasn't scheduled for a meeting with the president or his chief of staff, Reince Priebus, he "prepared for the possibility of such a meeting materializing Monday" because of "the sometimes unpredictable nature of the new president's administration," the newspaper reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Coca-Cola
|1,493,898
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Changed My Name A...
|237,891
|Remember this? Did you like?
|10 min
|ClintSezGreat
|2
|You Can Still Rally In Chicago Against The Dako...
|12 min
|RAHRAHlizardShyt
|5
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|_Susan_
|104,952
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,244
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,283
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC