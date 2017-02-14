Rahm reportedly met with Jared Kushner and Jeff Sessions in D.C., and other Chicago news

Mayor Rahm Emanuel was in Washington, D.C., Monday to meet with attorney general Jeff Sessions and President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, according to the Tribune . Even though Emanuel wasn't scheduled for a meeting with the president or his chief of staff, Reince Priebus, he "prepared for the possibility of such a meeting materializing Monday" because of "the sometimes unpredictable nature of the new president's administration," the newspaper reported.

