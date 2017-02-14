Quest for Chicago's best soup dumplin...

Quest for Chicago's best soup dumplings leads through dozens of steamer baskets

Imperial Lamian has the best Shanghai-style soup dumplings in all of Chicagoland. Here is how they make these tricky queens of the dumpling world.

