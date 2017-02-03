Police Release Video of Suspect in Hate Crime at Synagogue
Authorities have opened a hate crime investigation after a synagogue in downtown Chicago was vandalized early Saturday, according to police. NBC5's Emily Florez reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Julia
|236,869
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|USAsince1680
|1,490,428
|Why Chicago's Crime Problem Is Growingby John R...
|1 hr
|RWPorter
|41
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,205
|Hate has no home here' campaign, started in Nor...
|1 hr
|Save Us From Trump
|2
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|Sublime1
|104,870
|Word (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|RACE
|6,878
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC