Police investigating car dealership burglary

28 min ago

Police are investigating a break-in early Tuesday to a car dealership in the Portage Park neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side. Just before 1:40 a.m., a security company monitoring the cameras of a car dealership in the 5200 block of West Irving Park Road noticed five masked men were inside the business, Chicago police said.

