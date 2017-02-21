Police investigating car dealership burglary
Police are investigating a break-in early Tuesday to a car dealership in the Portage Park neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side. Just before 1:40 a.m., a security company monitoring the cameras of a car dealership in the 5200 block of West Irving Park Road noticed five masked men were inside the business, Chicago police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Henry
|1,497,041
|Deportation fears, rumors are affecting busines...
|2 hr
|USA-1
|3
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|District 1
|237,546
|Jonny's Towing is Chicagoland's Most Crooked Co...
|4 hr
|Worse than Madoff
|19
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|TRD
|71,377
|wheres my house keeper?
|9 hr
|john
|7
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|9 hr
|CrunchyBacon
|104,994
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC