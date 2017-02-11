Police continue to investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in North Center

Police fatally shot a woman who reportedly was brandishing a knife outside a CVS Pharmacy store in the 3900 block of North Western Avenue on Feb. 10, 2017, in Chicago. Police fatally shot a woman who reportedly was brandishing a knife outside a CVS Pharmacy store in the 3900 block of North Western Avenue on Feb. 10, 2017, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.