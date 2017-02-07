Oldest captive fish euthanized in his...

Oldest captive fish euthanized in his mid-90s by Chicago aquarium

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Australian lungfish,Neoceratodus forsteri, GranddadAn Australian lungfish, Neoceratodus forsteri, acquired by the Shedd Aquarium in 1933, is pictured in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters February 6, 2017. Brenna Hernandez/Shedd Aquarium/Handout via Australian lungfish,Neoceratodus forsteri, Granddad, 1982An Australian lungfish, Neoceratodus forsteri, acquired by the Shedd Aquarium in 1933, is pictured in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters February 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 42 min Cheech the Conser... 1,490,560
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 54 min Tuffet t 237,269
News Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo... 3 hr 16TEEN SHOTS 12
News Why Chicago's Crime Problem Is Growingby John R... 3 hr Ronald 72
Jonny's Towing is Chicagoland's Most Crooked Co... 4 hr Another Victim 5
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 4 hr _Susan_ 104,886
last post wins! (Apr '13) 6 hr They cannot kill ... 2,257
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,735 • Total comments across all topics: 278,657,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC