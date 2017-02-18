Off-duty Cook County correctional off...

Off-duty Cook County correctional officer shot in Englewood

An off-duty Cook County sheriff's officer was shot in the leg in Englewood late Saturday, Chicago police said. The deputy works as a correctional officer at Cook County Jail, said Sophia Ansari, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.

