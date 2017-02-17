New York quartet Hush Point deftly modernize west-coast jazz fundamentals
My favorite overlooked trumpeter is New York veteran John McNeil , a wry, witty player who adds forward-looking accents to the language of west-coast jazz. Lately he's found simpatico partners half his age-saxophonist Jeremy Udden , bassist Aryeh Kobrinsky, and drummer Anthony Pinciotti-in the quartet Hush Point .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,496,174
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|20 min
|District 1
|237,121
|Extra Extra: Polar Bear Plunge Sets Record For ... (Feb '14)
|31 min
|amandatheresewalsh
|3
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|36 min
|Well Well
|104,986
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|55 min
|TRD
|71,371
|will chicago have a march
|1 hr
|trump really low
|1
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|2twisted
|10,323
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC