New York quartet Hush Point deftly mo...

New York quartet Hush Point deftly modernize west-coast jazz fundamentals

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Reader

My favorite overlooked trumpeter is New York veteran John McNeil , a wry, witty player who adds forward-looking accents to the language of west-coast jazz. Lately he's found simpatico partners half his age-saxophonist Jeremy Udden , bassist Aryeh Kobrinsky, and drummer Anthony Pinciotti-in the quartet Hush Point .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Incognito4Ever 1,496,174
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 20 min District 1 237,121
News Extra Extra: Polar Bear Plunge Sets Record For ... (Feb '14) 31 min amandatheresewalsh 3
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 36 min Well Well 104,986
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 55 min TRD 71,371
will chicago have a march 1 hr trump really low 1
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr 2twisted 10,323
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,524 • Total comments across all topics: 278,967,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC