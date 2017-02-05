Musicians: Street performer crackdown...

Musicians: Street performer crackdown could mean competition for CTA space

Read more: Chicago Tribune

A cappella subway musicians The Remedy share their thoughts on why people choose to perform in Chicago's subway stations and how they hope their music affects people. Subway musicians say a proposed city ordinance could cause chaos in an already overcrowded performance environment.

