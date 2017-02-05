Musicians: Street performer crackdown could mean competition for CTA space
A cappella subway musicians The Remedy share their thoughts on why people choose to perform in Chicago's subway stations and how they hope their music affects people. Subway musicians say a proposed city ordinance could cause chaos in an already overcrowded performance environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|liittIe t
|236,806
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,490,276
|people get out march
|1 hr
|Joey
|3
|Slain 16-year-old girl remembered for her brigh...
|1 hr
|Truenewsusa
|5
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,137
|Why Chicago's Crime Problem Is Growingby John R...
|1 hr
|Pessimistic1
|35
|Are democrats destroyed?
|2 hr
|DeaderThan FALCONS
|298
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC