Music notes: Martina McBride brings Nashville to Chicago

Adam Novak, left, and Weston Reynolds of CELLRS headline Chicago's Metro with Revolt Coda, Frey Geoffreux, the Mike Gassett Band and Farkus Friday, Jan. 3. Nashville-born country rocker Martina McBride extended last year's "Love Unleashed Tour" to 2017, including a visit to the Chicago Theatre. Catch the award-winning superstar with special guest Lauren Alaina as she promotes her latest album, "Reckless."

