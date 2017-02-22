Motorcyclist in custody following Nea...

Motorcyclist in custody following Near North crash

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A 37-year-old man is accused of crashing into a taxi and trying to run away from the crash scene on the city's Near North neighborhood, according to Chicago police. Just after 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, a 37-year-old man who was riding a motorcycle ran a red light in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue and crashed into a taxi, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min WelbyMD 237,566
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min FAKENEWS 1,496,768
Word (Dec '08) 15 min Moon Rhythm 6,894
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 17 min Moon Rhythm 10,345
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Julia 63,292
News 4 dead, 25 wounded in weekend shootings 1 hr De Bow 2
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 4 hr Ize Found 71,378
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,597 • Total comments across all topics: 279,061,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC