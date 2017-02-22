Motorcyclist in custody following Near North crash
A 37-year-old man is accused of crashing into a taxi and trying to run away from the crash scene on the city's Near North neighborhood, according to Chicago police. Just after 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, a 37-year-old man who was riding a motorcycle ran a red light in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue and crashed into a taxi, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|WelbyMD
|237,566
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|FAKENEWS
|1,496,768
|Word (Dec '08)
|15 min
|Moon Rhythm
|6,894
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|17 min
|Moon Rhythm
|10,345
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Julia
|63,292
|4 dead, 25 wounded in weekend shootings
|1 hr
|De Bow
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Ize Found
|71,378
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC