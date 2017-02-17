Midwest travel: See experimental artists take chances at Chicago's OnEdge series
Snag the opportunity to witness free experimental solo performances, live music, spectacles and dance by national and international artists and companies during the fourth annual OnEdge live performance series. It takes place at venues across the city, including the Chicago Cultural Center, Dfbrl8r gallery, American Theater Company, The Reva, David Logan Center for the Arts and the Hamlin Park Theater.
